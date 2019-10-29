|
Charles "Chuck" Gardner
Great Falls - Charles "Chuck" Gardner, 79, went to his eternal home on October 28, 2019, with his wife and daughter by his side after suffering from glioblastoma brain cancer. He valiantly fought the battle for 6 weeks, but the cancer won the fight.
Chuck was born August 4, 1940, to Mary and Kenneth Gardner in Kingman, Arizona. He was raised in Arizona.
In June of 1961, he joined the US Air Force. While at Malmstrom Air Force Base, he met his wife of 55 years, Darlene, who he married on June 21, 1964. A son, Trent, was born in December of 1972, and a daughter, Amy Lynn, followed in June of 1975.
Chuck worked for School District #1, as a private investigator for Church, Harris, Johnson & Williams Law Firm, and for the State Labor Department from which he retired in January of 2003.
He loved old cars, camping, fishing, mowing the lawn, looking out for the neighborhood and especially spending time with his family. He adored his 4 granddaughters.
He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and so enjoyed Thursday morning breakfast group of special friends.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene; son, Trent (Allison) of Bend, OR; daughter, Amy Lynn (Toby) of Billings, MT; granddaughters, Sydney, Madisen, Peyton, and Callie; sister, Bernie of Rogue River, OR; brother, Bob of Flagstaff, AZ; brother-in-law, Neil Williams of Sidney, MT; several nieces; nephews; and his dog, Monte.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; his step-dad, Robert; sister, Daisy; his mother-in-law; father-in-law; and two sisters-in-law, Bernice and Joann.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church (2900 9th Ave S) with Reverend Ginny Bettendorf presiding. Memorials can be made to CUMC or to Peace Hospice. We want to thank the nurses and staff at Peace Hospice for the wonderful care that Chuck received.
He is gone to us, but never forgotten as his spirit lives forever in our hearts.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019