Charles "Chuck" HolzheimerGreat Falls - It is with deep sadness to announce that Charles John Holzheimer, age 64, passed away on September 20, 2020, at his home in Great Falls of natural causes.Chuck was born in Great Falls on June 20, 1956, to Robert V. and Virginia T. (Pinski) Holzheimer. No services are planned at this time. A celebration of life to include family and friends will take place at a later date. See the full obituary online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com