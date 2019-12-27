|
Charles Larry Sproles
Great Falls - Charles Larry Sproles, known to many as Larry, passed away December 24, 2019. A Public Visitation for the community will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Croxford Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be announced later in the Spring.
Larry was born September 24, 1938 in Bonny Blue, Virginia to Elmer Peters and Hazel Suttles. After graduating from Dayton Ohio High School, Larry joined the United States Air Force in 1960. He served Honorably at Malmstrom Air Force Base until his discharge in 1964. In 1963 he married Nelle "Dody" Ellen Agre, together having a son Brian. Larry was known and the "candy man" as he worked with vending machines until his retirement in 1997. He was also a widely known musician. In his earlier years, Larry was a singer and recorded songs in Nashville, TN. He also played with the "His & Hers" band.
Larry was a proud member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles since 1976, serving as MTN regional president, state president, local president, and a 2-time state trustee, and member of the Grand Aerie Hall of Fame. Larry will be highly remembered for his work with Red Cross in New York helping during 9-11.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Hazel; grandparents; and brothers, E. Darrell Sproles, M. David Sproles, and Jerry Sproles.
He is survived by his wife; Dody, son; Brian Sproles; brothers, retired Lt. Col Randall L. (Brenda) Peters, Dr. Steven L. (Rhonda) Peters, Lynn Peters; as well as two grandchildren, Justin W. (Tori) Sproles, Kayla M. (Wes) Yarnall; and four great-grandchildren, Emmi, Victor, and Payson Sproles, Morgan Yarnall
A special Thank You to Dr. Blair and her nurse, Sherrie. Our amazing family friend Charlene Schottey, and the wonderful staff at Benefis and the Grandview.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019