Charles "Leroy" McBride
- - Charles "Leroy" McBride passed away quietly, after a long battle with prostate cancer, surrounded by his family August 21, 2019. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
He was born to Glenn and Louise (Johnson McBride) Snyder on March 11, 1941. Leroy attended schools in Joliet, Two Dot and Harlowton. He then graduated from Sweet Grass County High School, Big Timber. Following his 1959 graduation, Leroy joined the Navy and, spent the next four years in Spokane, Washington as an Electronics Technician maintaining a radar installation for the Air Force. He was fond of telling folks that he did his entire Navy "career" without ever stepping foot on anything that floats. He married Caroline while serving in Spokane, adopting their son Kevin. He later married Betty.
Following the Navy, Leroy tried a couple business ventures before becoming an Engineer for KULR 8 in Billings. He worked there several years while he moonlighted for a local scale company. He later bought the scale company, renamed it B&L Scales, and operated it along with his loving wife Marie (King) until retiring in 2005. Leroy was an avid motorcyclist, and enjoyed making scale service calls around the state on his Goldwing.
Leroy thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his children Nikki (John "Pete") McFerran, Kelli (Aron) Smart, Kevin (Karen) Kemmerer, Alma Kemp and foster daughter, Tina Simpson. His grandchildren, that meant the world to him included Brandi and Rebecca McFerran, Spencer Kemp, Chad and Cole Kemmerer, as well as, Asa, Tamar and Elizabeth Mowery. He loved nothing more than to have someone's ear simply to brag about his family.
Beyond family, passions of Leroy's included travelling the United States, especially enjoying winters in Mesa, AZ. He enjoyed hunting, live music, being a Gideon and his walk with the Lord…and NEVER passed up the opportunity to enjoy chocolate or ice cream.
He was preceded in death by his father. In addition to his wife and children, Leroy is survived by his mother, his sister Carol Lee, and brother Larry McBride, as well as many cousins.
Service will be held at Aspen View, 3075 Avenue C, Billings, Montana at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, August 24.
Cremation & Funeral Gallery is handling the arrangements. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 23, 2019