Charles Murray Hopkins Sr.
Charles Murray Hopkins Sr. "Chuck" took his last breath December 1, 2019 surrounded by his family at Peace Hospice. Chuck battled severe pneumonia over this past month. Chuck was born February 20th, 1932 in Olympia, WA to Alvin and Lucille Hopkins. When Chuck was just 3 years old his mother died, he was taken by train to Colstrip, MT, where he was raised by his Uncle Earl and Aunt Gladys Hafer. They lived in various places including Billings, Big Timber, Forsythe and Seattle. At age 14 Chuck moved to Centralia, WA to live with his Dad Al and worked on a Dairy Farm and at Safeway Stores. He moved to Great Falls when he was 18 and attended the Carpenters Apprenticeship Program. Chuck was a member of the Carpenters Union Local 286 for many years. During his life as a Journeyman Carpenter he helped build some of the first Base Housing, worked for various local contractors, was known for his expertise in door hanging, and built many Custom Homes for his family and friends. During his working years he worked on the ICBM Missile Project, Balouyer Construction, Sletten Construction, Bill Kessner Housing and was self-employed operating as Hopkins Construction
He married Charlotte Conquergood on February 16th, 1951. They journeyed through life's ups and downs for 68 years. They had 5 children over the next several years. The boys loved racing motorcycles and Chuck took them as well as the whole family all over the state to the many events. Chuck's incredible love for music had him playing his many different guitars with Boone and the Buckskins, The Westside Vets with Ralph and Betty Parsons and many other local musicians. Chuck built several guitars as gifts over the past many years and enjoyed playing music with his kids. Chuck was a man of many talents and gifts. He generously shared those with many by helping fix something or teaching others how to get the job done.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Charlotte; sons, Robert (Patti), Chuck Jr. (Sheryl); daughters, Debbie Hopkins, Doreen (Rod) Gondeiro all of Great Falls and daughter, Diane (Rick) Miller of Colstrip; eleven grandchildren, thirty one great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren and another is expected in March; siblings Betsy Clark, Donna Jean McDuffie Russ; half sister and brother Karen and Dennis Hopkins; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Alvin and Lucille Hopkins, Earl and Gladys Hafer and sister Judy Mehan.
A celebration of his life will be Saturday, December 7th, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church (1326 1st Ave. No.) An elevator is available on the 1st Ave. No. entrance to the building. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Victory Church or Peace Hospice.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019