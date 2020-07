Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles Olijah McNeely



Browning - Charles Olijah McNeely - Vaile was made an Angel on June 22nd in Missoula. The infant son of Julia Vaile and Mark McNeely Jr. He is survived by his sister Amiya; and grandparents Jerry CalfLooking & John C. Vaile. A wake will begin Wednesday at the family home on Irvine Track in Browning with a graveside service on Thursday at 2 pm in the family cemetery on Two Medicine.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store