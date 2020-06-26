Charles Pete "Chuck" Siemens
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles "Chuck" Pete Siemens

Billings - Charles was born 08-07-1944 in Chester, MT and passed 06-10-2020 in Billings, MT. He worked 27 years at LP Anderson and was a long time member of the Moose Lodge. He enjoyed golf, pool, and classic cars.

He is survived by sons Patrick Goldhahn (Windie) of Fairfield, Charlie Siemens (Robin) of Great Falls, daughter Candice Howard (John) of Great Falls, niece Michelle Shaw (Gerald), and grandchildren Allix Goldhahn, Destiny and Devyn Howard.

He was preceded in death by parents Pete and Dorothy (O'Leyer) Siemens, brother James Siemens, and granddaughter Lauryn Goldhahn.

Celebration of Life will take place Saturday July 11, 2020, 1:00 - 4:00pm at the Moose Lodge in Billings. Family burial will take place at a later date in Havre.

To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved