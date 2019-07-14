|
Charles R. Walker
Cascade - Charles R. Walker, 86, went to be with his sons on July 12, 2019. Services will take place at O'Connor Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
Charles leaves behind his wife, Charlotte (Haecherl) of 61 years; daughter, Lori (Jeff) Voge; grandsons, Chad (Adriana) Walker and Jake Voge; great-grandchildren, Mateo and Sophia Walker; and brother, Dan (Helen) Walker.
Charles was born on February 13, 1933 in Clyde Park to Harry and Alma Walker. He was raised in Bozeman and played quarterback in high school. He attended Montana State and then entered the Army in 1952 as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne. He went into the Army reserves until 1960.
After getting out of the service, he worked for Mountain Bell in Glendive. In 1958, he and Charlotte married and moved back to Bozeman to help his father run his trucking business. They eventually moved to Great Falls where they raised their three children and continued to run WT, Inc.
After retirement, Chuck and Char spent six months in Yuma, AZ and six months on "the river." He took up golf which he loved, and also spent time doing wood working projects for everyone. He was an Eagles member for 35 years.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Mike and Mark; brothers, Harry Jr. (Jeanette) and Jimmy (Lorelyn); and Niece Kathy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the and/or the Hospice of your choice.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 14, 2019