Charlotte Jones
Ulm - Charlotte Jones, 81, of Ulm, MT, passed away peacefully in her sleep to be with her Lord and Savior in the early morning hours on December 4, 2019.
Charlotte was born to Charles and Elsie Motschenbacher in Peerless, MT, on September 25, 1938. She graduated from Northern Montana College, where she received her teaching degree. She spent over 40 years making a difference in the lives of children. She taught in Dagmar, Milegan, Great Falls, Faranuf, and Cleveland. She married Paul Jones of Loma, on October 6, 1962.
Charlotte loved the Lord and spent many hours reading the Bible. She faithfully visited the Hosanna Home each week and enjoyed talking on the phone and eating out with her special friends.
Charlotte is survived by her two loving children, Elisa (Dan) Mohrmann of Portland, OR, and Evan (Twyla) Jones of Belt, MT. She had eight grandchildren, Rebekah (Adam) Wright, Hannah, Abigail, Elizabeth, Esther, and Josephine Mohrmann, and Luke and Matthew Jones; sisters, Lois Studlein, Beulah Parpart, Barbara Nikola, Johanne Vinson; brother, Russ Motschenbacher; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; and sisters, Marie Jensen, Lorraine Hanson, and Judy Puckett.
A memorial service will be held on March 21, 2020, at 10:00 at the Ulm Bible Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ulm Bible Church or Great Falls Rescue Mission.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019