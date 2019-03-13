|
Charmaine A. Omholt
GREAT FALLS - Charmaine Adaire (Martinson) Omholt, 85, of Great Falls, was taken to be with her Lord and Savior, March 9, 2019 due to complications from pneumonia.
She was born in Columbus, North Dakota, to Anton and Ingrid Martinson. They moved for a short time to Scobey, Montana and then later settled in Conrad, Montana, where she grew up, with seven brothers and sisters. She married Ken Omholt and had three daughters. Ken was in the Air Force, so they lived and traveled extensively. All three girls were born in different places. They later divorced and she raised all three girls as a single mom. She babysat, ironed, and worked as a waitress at The Horizon Lodge, for five years. She was always a Worrier. If there wasn't something to worry about, she would find something to worry about, always worrying 2 months in advance, about what the roads would be like, when driving to Conrad, for a holiday dinner. Later, Charmaine and Ken would marry each other again and remain together until Ken's death in 2008. We're sure they're waltzing together, in heaven now.
Charmaine is survived by her three daughters, Kathy (Colin) Maynard, Kay Omholt-Montague, and Laurie (Terry) Philipps; brothers Art Martinson, Curtis (Bonnie) Martinson, and David (Mary) Martinson; sisters Beverly Dahl and Connie Fretheim; 5 grandsons, Geoffrey(Kristina) Maynard, Kelly (Angela) Maynard, Josh(Amber) Philipps, Justin (Kelcie Foshag) Philipps, and Erik Montague; 6 great-grandchildren, Nathan Maynard, Chloe Burks, Brayden, Kristin, and Emily Maynard, and Kasen Philipps; and numerous neices and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Anton and Ingrid Martinson; sister Shirley Clark and brother: Elmo Matinson.
Charmaine will always be remembered for her quiet, gentle, kind nature, and that no matter how far she had traveled in her life, she was most happy at home.
A memorial service will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Schnider Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Donations can be made to Our Savior's Lutheran Church or a .
Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019