|
|
Cheerie Rose Anthony
Great Falls, Mont and Springfield, OR - Cheerie Anthony, 75, of Great Falls died Friday, December 13th, 2019 at the Pete Moore Hospice Home in Eugene, Ore., after a brief battle with cancer. Born in Salmon, Idaho, and traveling extensively with her military husband, Cheerie and Tony made their home in Great Falls. Over the past decade, Cheerie spent her winters in Oregon with her daughter where she filled her days volunteering in schools with the SMART program, working out at the local gym, and diving into the latest offerings at the Springfield Public Library. Prior to retirement, Cheerie worked as a bookkeeper for many local businesses, rounding out her career with 27 years at Acme Body Shop. Preceded in death by her husband, Tony Anthony, their wishes to have their ashes spread at one of their favorite destinations, Glacier National Park, will be fulfilled by their children. At her request, no services are planned. Survivors include daughter, Cheerie L. Dorris of Springfield, Ore.; son, Kevin W. Anthony of West Richland, Wash.; granddaughter, Brittany M. Dorris of Eugene, Ore.; sisters Jeanne Marsing and Royein Andrews, and brother Doug Marsing (and wife, Bonnie) of Salmon, Idaho, and many wonderful nieces and nephews. In Cheerie's honor, please consider donating to the Great Falls Rescue Mission.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019