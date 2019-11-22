|
Cheri Roland
Great Falls - Cheri Ann Roland, 60, passed away in hospice care on November 14 surrounded by her loving family after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer.
Forever know as Blondie, Cheri was born in Grand Forks, ND to Lester and Beverly (Byre) Brandt on September 30, 1959. The family moved to Las Vegas for 12 years before eventually settling in Great Falls. She graduated from C.M.R. High School in 1977 and soon there after met the love of her life, Gary, at the J-T. They later married Dec 27, 1985 and went on begin their adventures in life and start a family having two sons. She was know for her year-long tans and her words still echo to anyone who knew her "Don't come on the deck while I'm out here!". Cheri was always quick to remind anyone who forgot it was Miller time, somewhere. Especially when watching her Green Bay Packers on a Sunday afternoon. She loved to go camping with family and friends, playing marbles and dice, horseshoes at the Sun Canyon Lodge, and campfires while gazing at the stars trying to help us kids find satellites in the sky. But, most of all Cheri loved her time with her family at Willow Creek Reservoir, watching her grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends who all became a big family create a bond and memories that will forever be remembered. She was an amazing mother who was proud of her sons, Casey and Cory, and and the young men they became but also the beautiful, strong women they choose to create their own family's and adventures with. One of Cheri's final wishes was to see her grandchildren born and her prayers were answered with three beautiful boys who are full of life and loved her with all of their hearts.
Cheri, along with the family and friends, would like to send their deepest appreciation to all the amazing people at the Sletten Cancer Institute who gave their hearts, to give Cheri the most time possible with her loved ones.
Preceded in death by her parents Lester and Beverly Brandt, Cheri is survived by her spouse; Gary Roland of Great Falls, her sons; Casey (Aria) Roland of Great Falls and Cory (Alysia) Roland of Sidney, MT. Step daughter; Teresa Roland of Browning, Mt. Sisters; Julie (Rich) Buchanan of Great Falls and Lois (Dave) Blaton of Bellevue, NE. Brothers; Dean (Wendy) Brandt of Fort Benton, MT and Mark (Theresa) Brandt of Colbert, WA. And Grandchildren; Hayden, Carson, and Cooper Roland and Shawn and Chantel Jenkins. Along with numerous nieces and nephews who loved her like their grandma.
Care after here passing has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home. No services are planned at this time.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019