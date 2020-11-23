1/1
Cherie Berg
1945 - 2020
{ "" }
Cherie Berg

Cascade - Cherie Rae Berg, of Cascade, Montana, was born February 10, 1945, in Great Bend, Kansas. In 1981 Cherie met the love of her life, Brian, and they enjoyed 38 years of marriage.

On a Palm Sunday in the mid-80's, Cherie had an experience there that profoundly changed everything about her life. She made the decision to make Jesus Christ the master of her life. Everyone who knew Cherie, knew that Jesus was always the focused pursuit of everything she did.

Brian and Cherie moved to Montana a little over a decade after their marriage and established a new life and served God together in churches, retirement homes and loved to host groups and studies in their home.

Cherie loved spending her time quilting and creating gifts for those she loved. She learned to love the freedom she experienced on the back of Brian's Harley.

On Tuesday, November 17, 2020, Cherie heard the most glorious words, "Well done good and faithful servant! Enter into the joy of your Lord!"

Cherie will be missed by all that knew her, but specifically by her family: her husband Brian; her two children Lisa (Lee) Smith and Robert (Sonya) Dippie; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her siblings Arlene (Fred) Crandall, Alan (Julie) Gideon.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ira and Nelda Gideon.

Cherie's celebration of life will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020, at 11 am at Wedsworth Hall in Cascade. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Canyon Life Church, PO Box 123, Cascade, MT 59421.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Wedsworth Hall
Funeral services provided by
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
Memories & Condolences
November 19, 2020
I am so sad to hear of Cherie's passing. She was a great team member of the Dearborn Garden club. She will be missed.
My sincere condolences to the entire family.
Madeleine Saenz
Cascade
Madeleine Saenz
