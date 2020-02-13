|
Chester Bjork, U.S. Army veteran Chester "Perk" John Bjork, 73, died at the Montana Veterans Home in Columbia Falls on Feb. 8, 2020. A memorial service will be held on March 14 at 2 p.m. in the social room on the second floor of Skyline Lodge in Choteau. Perk was born March 19, 1946, in Great Falls to John and Colleen (Dolly) Lee Bjork and grew up in Simms. He attended school there, graduating from Simms High School in 1964. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968 and was a longtime member of the American Legion. Perk is survived by three sisters, Darlene Depner and DeAnna Romero of Choteau and Gwenevere Lee of Kalispell; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to Skyline Lodge. Condolences may be left on-line at www.gorderjensenfuneralhome.com
