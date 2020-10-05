Chester "Curtis" Wayne Campbell
Chester "Curtis" Wayne Campbell, 82, loving husband of Patricia (Tronson) Campbell, of Phelan, California, passed away on October 1, 2020, at Glory Homes of Victorville CA. Chester was born on July 12, 1938 in Waynesboro, VA the son of the late John Everette and Thelma (McFaden) Campbell.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Janice (Blair) Simon of Philadelphia, his sister Brenda Houff and son Wayne Campbell.
Chester was a graduate of Waynesboro High School, attended College of Great Falls in Montana and was employed at various places over the years. Before his retirement in 2013 he was employed by Opportunities Inc. in Great Falls Montana for 26 years as a Youth Employment and Training counselor and later Director of the program working with at risk youth. He worked extensively in Glacier County and had a special place in his heart for the Blackfeet people. He served on the Board of Directors of the Youth Detention Center in Great Falls, his passion for helping youth aand adults alike was evident. He also taught classes at the prison in Shelby, Montana.
Upon retirement he owned and operated Campbell's Books in Phelan. As an author himself, this was his dream job. In 2015 the book store was sold so he and Pat could spend summers in Montana at their beloved cabin and take a 25th anniversary trip to Virginia to visit family. He was an avid reader, hunter and hiker. He loved nothing better than to hike the mountains in Virginia, Montana and California. He loved to talk to people and never met a stranger.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He loved his extended family. Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Patricia (Tronson) Campbell; his brothers John (Thelma) Campbell of Fishersville VA and Roger (Alida) Campbell of Waynesboro VA; a brother in law David Houff of Fishersville, VA; daughter Valerie (Joel) Rigoglioso of Fairfax, VA; son Shawn (Linda) Campbell; son Charles Campbell of Great Falls MT; daughter Alisa (Randy) Moats of Great Falls; son Barry Campbell; son Shawn Babbit of West Virginia and daughter Jennifer Tronson (Latif Laari} of Phelan, California. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to the staff of Glory Homes in Victorville CA and Belmont Hospice for their care and compassion.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Montana summer of 2021.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
.