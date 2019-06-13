|
|
Chris Brummett
Kalispell - March 4, 1976 - June 9, 2019
Christopher (Chris) Keith Brummett, 43, Kalispell, MT passed away Sunday June 9, at Kalispell Regional Medical Center in Kalispell, MT, with his family at his side.
Chris was born on March 4, 1976 in Great Falls MT. The son of Deborah Figarelle and Ray Brummett Sr. Chris attended Valley View Elementary, North Middle School and Charles M. Russell High School where he graduated in 1994.
Chris worked various jobs, until he found his passion as a salesman. He started at Rex in Great Falls MT in 1996, where he was promoted to a Manager. He took an opportunity to move to Kalispell to open the new store as the store manager. When Rex closed in 2009, he worked a few other jobs, before he started at Centsible Auto Sales in December of 2016 he loved his job and became part of the family.
Chris loved Kalispell and the beautiful mountains that surrounded the area. He had a love for the outdoors, and enjoyed hiking, playing the viola, and playing pool. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and planning the many float trips during the summer down the Swan. His favorite football team was the San Fransico 49'ers. His favorite band was Metallica, he enjoyed attending the concerts with his best friend and brother Ray.
Chris was a friend to all and was there for many on a dark day. Chris made every single person feel that no matter what, he had all the time in the world for them, their lives and their stories. Chris had the biggest heart, and deeply touched and changed many lives, he had such enthusiasm, and generosity and no matter what stress he was facing moved through the world with grace and kindness to all. His life continues with his generosity through organ donation.
Chris's greatest joy was his dog Han "Solo", you very rarely saw Chris without his dog by his side, he would post daily pictures of Solo, showing the joy and pride he had for his beloved pet.
He is preceded in death by father Ray Brummett Sr., grandparents, Thomas "Jerry" Brummett and Marjorie Brummett, uncles, Robert Birnie and Jerry Brummett. Honorable mention "second" mother Vicki Hoffarth
Chris is survived by his mother Deborah Figarelle, stepfather Michael Figarelle, a brother, Ray Brummett, and sister Tara (Mike) LaBonte, nieces, Shelby LaBonte and Ashlyn LaBonte, nephew, Cameron LaBonte, great nephew, Thatcher LaBonte, grandparents Frances (Donnie) Fort, Uncles, Brian (Darcy) Brummett, Jimmy Brummett, Bill (Linda) Birnie, Terry Birnie, Rick Birnie, aunts, Tammy (Dave) Bauer, Jackie (Wes) Drew, Janet (Tom) Thompson, Cheryl (Paul) Hannant, Diane (Ron) Johns, and many cousins. Honorable mention family members, Darcy (David) Woehler, Jordynn (Mark) Fretheim, Mindy (John) Gray, and Ron Hoffarth, along with dozens of friends he considered family.
Celebration of life will be Saturday June 15, 2019 at Ryan Dam (weather permitting) from 1:00-3:00 pm., if it rains it will be moved to the Do Bar.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 13, 2019