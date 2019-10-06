Resources
Christa Louise Cayer


1966 - 2019
Christa Louise Cayer Obituary
On Tuesday September 3, 2019, Christa Louise Cayer, loving mother to three sons and doting nana to six grandchildren, passed away at the age of 53 in Rapid City, SD.

Christa was born on January 19th 1966 in Glasgow, MT to Fred and Chris Cayer. She is the younger sister to her brother Ryck Cayer.

She graduated from Charlie M. Russell High School in 1984 and attended nursing school before she ultimately decided to join the United States Air Force to be a jet engine mechanic. After a few years she married and had three sons, Zackery, Joshuah, and Jesiah.

Christa had many hobbies including art, music, and cooking, but her biggest passion was her family. Her three sons were her pride and joy and her grandchildren were the light of her life. Christa's mother was her rock and they spoke daily. She also loved spending time with her big brother and her favorite nieces.

She is preceded in death by her father Fred. Christa is survived by her mother Chris Cayer of Great Falls, MT; Brother Ryck (Betsy) Cayer of Great Falls, MT; Sons, Zack (Marya) Repko of Rapid City, SD; Josh (Ashley) Repko of Peyton, Colorado; and Jesiah (Amy) Repko of Sun Prairie, MT; Nieces, Cameo (Garth) Mitchell of Great Falls, MT; and Caitlyn Cayer of Great Falls, MT. Nana to Zoey and Lexi Repko, Jay and Rylan Repko, and Nora and Dawson Repko. Great Aunt to Ava and Gabriel Mitchell.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date for next spring.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019
