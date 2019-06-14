|
Christian P. Hofer
Hillside Colony - Christian P. Hofer, 78, passed away June 12, 2019 at Marias Medical Center.
Funeral services will be Saturday, June 15, at Hillside Colony.
Christian was born March 13, 1941 in Warner, Canada. He married Mary Wipf on November 11, 1962. Christian was the colony electrician for 22 years. He helped all over and as much as he could. He did not have a lazy bone in his body.
He was preceded in death by parents, Rev. Peter and Rebecca Hofer; brother, Rev. Peter Hofer and Mike Hofer; and sister, Rebecca Kleinsasser.
Survivors include his wife, Mary; sisters, Margareth (Mike) Wurz, Anna (Peter) Wurz, and Martha (John) Wurz all of RimRock Colony, Rachel (David) Hofer of Eagle Creek Colony in Galata, and Lydia (Mike) Waldner of Big Stone Colony in Great Falls; and brother, Joseph (Elizabeth) Hofer of Eagle Creek Colony.
He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife and all.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 14, 2019