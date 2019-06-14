Resources
More Obituaries for Christian Hofer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christian P. Hofer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Christian P. Hofer Obituary
Christian P. Hofer

Hillside Colony - Christian P. Hofer, 78, passed away June 12, 2019 at Marias Medical Center.

Funeral services will be Saturday, June 15, at Hillside Colony.

Christian was born March 13, 1941 in Warner, Canada. He married Mary Wipf on November 11, 1962. Christian was the colony electrician for 22 years. He helped all over and as much as he could. He did not have a lazy bone in his body.

He was preceded in death by parents, Rev. Peter and Rebecca Hofer; brother, Rev. Peter Hofer and Mike Hofer; and sister, Rebecca Kleinsasser.

Survivors include his wife, Mary; sisters, Margareth (Mike) Wurz, Anna (Peter) Wurz, and Martha (John) Wurz all of RimRock Colony, Rachel (David) Hofer of Eagle Creek Colony in Galata, and Lydia (Mike) Waldner of Big Stone Colony in Great Falls; and brother, Joseph (Elizabeth) Hofer of Eagle Creek Colony.

He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife and all.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.