Christine Marie Ludlum
Great Falls - A Celebration of Life for our beloved Christine M. Ludlum, 56, of Great Falls, will be held Saturday, June 6th at 11:00 AM in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home. We understand that many of Christine's associates and friends want to remember her with us, but due to the COVID-19 assembly restrictions, this service will be by private invitation only. The Service will be livestreamed for all to attend electronically at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com by clicking on Christine's obituary, then clicking on Livestream. We thank you in advance for your understanding and caring.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from May 21 to May 31, 2020