Malta - Clarabel Score, 87, passed away at the in Malta, MT, September 21, 2020. Family will receive friends from 6:30 ~ 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 8, at the Little White Church in Malta, MT. A memorial service will be Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Malta, Montana at the Little White Church. Burial will be at the Malta Cemetery with a luncheon to follow.









