Clarence O. Kvande
Clarence O. Kvande, 90, formerly of Great Falls, died peacefully of natural causes on October 10, 2020.
A celebration of Clarence's life will be held at Faith Chapel in Billings on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11am with a luncheon following the service. We will be observing masking and social distancing protocols in order to protect at risk family members that are attending.
Clarence was born April 6, 1930 on the family farm near Alamo, ND to Gunnar & Mathilda Kvande. He grew up on the farm, attended schools near Alamo and graduated from Alamo High School in 1948. That fall, he attended North Dakota School of Science. He graduated in their electrical trade program in December, 1948. He continued to help on the farm and began work as an electrician in North Dakota, Idaho and Montana. He worked for his brother at Trig's Electric in Havre as well as working for the Anaconda Company in both Great Falls and Anaconda and on Colstrip Units 1 & 2.
Clarence married Anna Liknes in 1966. They had a daughter, Sissel, born on his birthday in 1967. They later divorced but remained friends and raised their daughter together.
On April 10, 1971, he married Martha Anderson. They enjoyed dancing, camping and traveling. They made their home in Black Eagle until they moved to the Eagles Manor in 2014. They had been married for 45 years when Martha passed away in 2016. Due to failing health, Clarence moved to Billings in June of 2015. From 2015 until his death, Clarence lived on the St. John's United campus at Langemo Cottage and later at Garden Court. Clarence's family would like to thank the staff at both Langemo Cottage and Garden Court for the wonderful care given to Clarence.
Clarence was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, the Rambling Sams, the Eagles and a lifetime member of the Sons of Norway Lodsen Lodge 4-138.
He is survived by his daughter Sissel (Kurt) Goldberg of Billings; grandchildren Jake (Anna) Goldberg, Augustus (Macy) Goldberg, Georgia Goldberg, and Rebecca Harrell; sister Bernice Eid of Columbia Falls; sister-in-laws Jean Kvande of Polson and Tracy Kvande of Havre as well many nieces and nephews.
Clarence was preceded in death by his wife Martha; parents; six brothers Alvin, Herman, Erling, Trygve, Selmer, and Gordon; and four sisters Malinda, Verna, Helen and Florence.
Memorials are suggested to: Faith Chapel, Increase Christmas, P.O. Box 20674, Billings, MT 59104 or a charity of the donor's choice
.