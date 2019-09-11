|
|
Clarence R. "Blackie" Gomke
Great Falls - Clarence R. "Blackie" Gomke, 84, passed away of natural causes on September 10, 2019, at Benefis Healthcare.
Blackie was born to Ed and Bertha Gomke in Havre on April 28, 1935. He married Anna Mae Madsen on October 28, 1959.
Survivors include his wife; children, Richard of Denver, CO, and Debra (Matt) Olsen of Phoenix, AZ; grandson, Aaron of Tacoma, WA; brother, Mike of Havre; and sisters, Shirley Hensley of Havre and Patsy Marleau of Lake Havasu, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents; seven brothers and two sisters.
Cremation has taken place under the direction of O'Connor Funeral Home, and at his request, no services will be conducted. A celebration of Blackie's life will take place at a later date.
Condolences for the family may be shared online with the family at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019