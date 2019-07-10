|
Clarence "Woody" Wood
Great Falls - Clarence C. "Woody" Wood, age 86, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019, after a long fought battle with Alzheimer's. He is now in the arms of His Savior, perfectly healed, restored, and rejoicing.
Clarence was born on October 2, 1932, in Havre, MT. He grew up and attended school in various locations around Montana and married Lorraine Amor on July 19, 1959.
Clarence was drafted in 1952, and served in the Korean War for 4 years. He retired from Meadow Gold Dairy and owned Woody's Tree Service. He has been an active member of Victory Church, and after retirement, he traveled extensively with his wife in the states and in other countries. Clarence also loved spending time with family and going fishing.
Clarence is reunited with his oldest son, Jeffrey, who left this world in May 1964 at the age of 4.
He was a loving husband to Lorraine Amor Wood for nearly 60 years. He leaves behind his four children, Liane Kent, Greg (Jeanette) Wood, Sheila (Dale) Vig, Tina (David) Bowen; 16 grandchildren, Brittany, Tiffany, Courtany, Melissa, Jason, Christopher, Michael, Shane, Blake, Tanner, McKenna, Michaela, Brylie, Keaton, Brianna, Kylie; and 13 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend our gratitude to the loving and caring community at Benefis Memory Care. The dignity and respect you show your residents is remarkable.
A memorial service will be held Friday, July 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Victory Church - 3001 13th St. S.
Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 10, 2019