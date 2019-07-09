Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarice Hinman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarice "Chris" Hinman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarice "Chris" Hinman Obituary
Clarice "Chris" Hinman

CHOTEAU - Clarice J. "Chris" Hinman passed away on July 3, 2019 of natural causes in Choteau, MT.

Chris was born on February 20, 1936, to George and Edna Ellis Henderson in Great Falls. She graduated from Choteau High School in 1954. She then attended U of M for two years.

She married her high school sweetheart, Ron Hinman, on June 23, 1957. They were blessed with two children, Steven (Fumi) and Sharla.

She is also survived by her extended family of Ken and Lori McArthur; Brittnie (Ken) Herbst and their two daughters, Jordyn and Kendall, and AJ (Gina) McArthur and their son, Olin.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Diane Clarke.

Chris' loving, devastated family would like to note that Chris wrote her own obituary and threatened to haunt them should they enhance it in any way as she loathed lengthy obituaries. We love you and will miss you until we meet again!!

A memorial service will take place on July 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Choteau United Methodist Church (12 1st Ave NW, Choteau, MT 59422). Donations can be made in Clarice's name to Choteau United Methodist Church.

Condolences for the family can be shared at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schnider Funeral Home
Download Now