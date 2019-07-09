|
|
Clarice "Chris" Hinman
CHOTEAU - Clarice J. "Chris" Hinman passed away on July 3, 2019 of natural causes in Choteau, MT.
Chris was born on February 20, 1936, to George and Edna Ellis Henderson in Great Falls. She graduated from Choteau High School in 1954. She then attended U of M for two years.
She married her high school sweetheart, Ron Hinman, on June 23, 1957. They were blessed with two children, Steven (Fumi) and Sharla.
She is also survived by her extended family of Ken and Lori McArthur; Brittnie (Ken) Herbst and their two daughters, Jordyn and Kendall, and AJ (Gina) McArthur and their son, Olin.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Diane Clarke.
Chris' loving, devastated family would like to note that Chris wrote her own obituary and threatened to haunt them should they enhance it in any way as she loathed lengthy obituaries. We love you and will miss you until we meet again!!
A memorial service will take place on July 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Choteau United Methodist Church (12 1st Ave NW, Choteau, MT 59422). Donations can be made in Clarice's name to Choteau United Methodist Church.
Condolences for the family can be shared at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 9, 2019