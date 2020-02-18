Services
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
Resources
More Obituaries for Cle Mann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cle Leroy Mann


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cle Leroy Mann Obituary
Cle Leroy Mann

Great Falls - Cle Leroy Mann, 88, of Great Falls, passed away on February 17, 2020, with family at his side.

He was born to Cle and Katherine (Pancich) Mann on December 31, 1931. He was the oldest of ten children. He grew up in the Black Eagle area. Cle served in the Korean War and upon his return, went to work for ACM until it closed. He then went to work at Meadow Gold Diary until retirement.

Cle is survived by brother, Don Mann; sister, Shirley Mann; and Donna (John) Wienholz; and several nieces and nephews.

At his request, there will be no services.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -