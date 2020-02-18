|
|
Cle Leroy Mann
Great Falls - Cle Leroy Mann, 88, of Great Falls, passed away on February 17, 2020, with family at his side.
He was born to Cle and Katherine (Pancich) Mann on December 31, 1931. He was the oldest of ten children. He grew up in the Black Eagle area. Cle served in the Korean War and upon his return, went to work for ACM until it closed. He then went to work at Meadow Gold Diary until retirement.
Cle is survived by brother, Don Mann; sister, Shirley Mann; and Donna (John) Wienholz; and several nieces and nephews.
At his request, there will be no services.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020