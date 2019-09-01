Services
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
Clement R. "Clem" Clemencig


1921 - 2019
Clement "Clem" R. Clemencig Obituary
Clement "Clem" R. Clemencig

Great Falls - Clement "Clem" R. Clemencig, 97, of Great Falls, passed away on August 23, 2019. No services are planned.

Clem was born on December 6, 1921, to Egidio and Josephine Clemencig in Sand Coulee, MT.

Clem graduated from high school and joined the U.S. Army on July 15, 1944, in Butte, MT. He was in the Army during World War II. He was honorably discharged on June 21, 1946. He was a truck driver in the service, and received several medals during his time in the service. He then went to work as an electrician for the Anaconda Copper Company in Great Falls.

Clem married Dorothy Harper in 1944, in Great Falls. They had one daughter. Clem is survived by his daughter, Patricia Ann Clemencig of Westport, WA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Clemencig in 1999.

Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.O'ConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019
