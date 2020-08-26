1/1
Cleve J. Loney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cleve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cleve J. Loney

Great Falls - Cleve Jeffery Loney, 69, of Great Falls, Montana passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, in a kayak accident on the Missouri River near Pelican Point. Cleve is survived by his wife, Cyndi Baker; son, Jeb Loney; daughter, Raegen McDowell (Melva, mother of his children); step-daughters, Rachelle (Jason Dittmann) Baker, Ariel Baker, and Toriah (Paul) Amidon; sister, Sharon Ruple; and numerous extended family including nieces; nephews; in-laws; a grand-daughter; and step-grandchildren.

Cleve was well known in north central Montana for his political activity and activism on behalf of child abuse victims and most notably served as a State Legislator in the 2011 session. He was the current Cascade Country Republican Party chairman and also served as a delegate to the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida. He drove in presidential motorcades for the Great Falls visits of Presidents Bush and Trump in 2005 and 2019, respectively.

His rodeo career was his first love and spanned over 29 years. Cleve was active in his church as an usher, board member, and frequent participant in domestic and international mission trips, and was honored to conduct many weddings and funerals for his extensive family and friends.

Cleve was born on November 5, 1950, on a ranch outside of Highwood, Montana. He received a rodeo scholarship to Sheridan College and transferred to Montana State University after he won his first regional championship. He graduated from MSU with a degree in Agricultural Production and was a proud Bobcat his entire life. He was a member of the MSU rodeo 1972 National Championship Team. He competed at the National Finals Rodeo in Saddle Bronc Riding in 1973, and won the event's Rookie of the Year. In 1990, he was inducted into the MSU Athletics Hall of Fame. In 2008, he was inducted into the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame. He worked as a movie wrangler during the late 1970's in Arizona, contributing to 14 features, including "What Dreams May Come" and "Return to Lonesome Dove." For twelve years, he owned and operated a ranch in the Arlee area, running 350 head of cattle and horses. Cleve obtained his real estate license and conducted farm and ranch sales for over 35 years. He additionally served as a brand inspector for several decades.

Cleve loved reading, watching movies, history, cooking, and traveling the world, visiting 36 countries and 6 continents, but his favorite past-time was sharing stories with those he counted among his loved ones. Cleve was a true cowboy and embraced the Cowboy Code his entire life. He was known for his loyalty to his friends and family, devotion to his wife, and the integrity with which he lived his life. He will be enormously missed, but his memory will live on in the lives of so many he touched.

A public celebration of his life will be held at Northwest Family Fellowship at 300 23rd Ave NE in Great Falls on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Honorariums may be made to the Toby's House Crisis Nursery or to the Great Falls Rescue Mission.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schnider Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 26, 2020
Very sorry to read about Cleve's passing. Cyndi, you have my sympathies, may the Lord help you in your time of grief.
Chony Maxwell
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved