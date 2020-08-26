Cleve J. Loney
Great Falls - Cleve Jeffery Loney, 69, of Great Falls, Montana passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, in a kayak accident on the Missouri River near Pelican Point. Cleve is survived by his wife, Cyndi Baker; son, Jeb Loney; daughter, Raegen McDowell (Melva, mother of his children); step-daughters, Rachelle (Jason Dittmann) Baker, Ariel Baker, and Toriah (Paul) Amidon; sister, Sharon Ruple; and numerous extended family including nieces; nephews; in-laws; a grand-daughter; and step-grandchildren.
Cleve was well known in north central Montana for his political activity and activism on behalf of child abuse victims and most notably served as a State Legislator in the 2011 session. He was the current Cascade Country Republican Party chairman and also served as a delegate to the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida. He drove in presidential motorcades for the Great Falls visits of Presidents Bush and Trump in 2005 and 2019, respectively.
His rodeo career was his first love and spanned over 29 years. Cleve was active in his church as an usher, board member, and frequent participant in domestic and international mission trips, and was honored to conduct many weddings and funerals for his extensive family and friends.
Cleve was born on November 5, 1950, on a ranch outside of Highwood, Montana. He received a rodeo scholarship to Sheridan College and transferred to Montana State University after he won his first regional championship. He graduated from MSU with a degree in Agricultural Production and was a proud Bobcat his entire life. He was a member of the MSU rodeo 1972 National Championship Team. He competed at the National Finals Rodeo in Saddle Bronc Riding in 1973, and won the event's Rookie of the Year. In 1990, he was inducted into the MSU Athletics Hall of Fame. In 2008, he was inducted into the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame. He worked as a movie wrangler during the late 1970's in Arizona, contributing to 14 features, including "What Dreams May Come" and "Return to Lonesome Dove." For twelve years, he owned and operated a ranch in the Arlee area, running 350 head of cattle and horses. Cleve obtained his real estate license and conducted farm and ranch sales for over 35 years. He additionally served as a brand inspector for several decades.
Cleve loved reading, watching movies, history, cooking, and traveling the world, visiting 36 countries and 6 continents, but his favorite past-time was sharing stories with those he counted among his loved ones. Cleve was a true cowboy and embraced the Cowboy Code his entire life. He was known for his loyalty to his friends and family, devotion to his wife, and the integrity with which he lived his life. He will be enormously missed, but his memory will live on in the lives of so many he touched.
A public celebration of his life will be held at Northwest Family Fellowship at 300 23rd Ave NE in Great Falls on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Honorariums may be made to the Toby's House Crisis Nursery or to the Great Falls Rescue Mission.
