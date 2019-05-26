Services
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Lincoln Gulch Cemetery
Lincoln, MT
Clifford Arthur Schmutzler

Clifford Arthur Schmutzler Obituary
Clifford Arthur Schmutzler

Great Falls - A Cremation Graveside Ceremony for Clifford Schmutzler is taking place at the old Lincoln Gulch Cemetery in Lincoln, MT this SATURDAY, JUNE 1, at 11 a.m. with Military Honors provided by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard and by the local Lincoln American Legion Post. A Reception following the service will be held in Lincoln at Lambkin's Restaurant in a private banquet room. Condolences to the family may be shared online at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 26, 2019
