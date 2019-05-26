|
Clifford Arthur Schmutzler
Great Falls - A Cremation Graveside Ceremony for Clifford Schmutzler is taking place at the old Lincoln Gulch Cemetery in Lincoln, MT this SATURDAY, JUNE 1, at 11 a.m. with Military Honors provided by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard and by the local Lincoln American Legion Post. A Reception following the service will be held in Lincoln at Lambkin's Restaurant in a private banquet room. Condolences to the family may be shared online at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 26, 2019