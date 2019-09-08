|
Clifford Chester DeZort
Great Falls - Clifford Chester DeZort quietly passed away on September 5, 2019, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls. He was born on June 21, 1932, in Cut Bank, MT to Chet and Dorothy DeZort. Cliff attended Meadowbrook School in North Cut Bank for grades 1 through 8. He attended Cut Bank High School for three years. He moved to Fairfield for his senior year.
After returning to Cut Bank and working as a farmhand for one year, Cliff enlisted in the Air Force. He attended basic training in Texas and Colorado. On August 3, 1952, Cliff married Lois Fee. She joined him while he served 4 years in the Air Force. It was while they were stationed at Smokey Hill Air Force Base in Kansas that their son, David was born.
Cliff and Lois returned to Fairfield and Cliff was employed at Hughes Implement, Teton Implement, and 3 Rivers Telephone. At this time their second child, Dianne was born. During these 39 years of service at 3 Rivers, he made many life-long friends. He always talked about how much he loved his job.
Cliff and his father-in-law, Connie Lund, started a custom hay stacking business. This business eventually evolved into DeZort Stacking. Later his son, David became a partner. Cliff owned and operated DeZort Stacking for 40 years.
In 1984, Cliff married Marilyn Rindal.
He enjoyed living on the farm and raising cattle. Together they enjoyed traveling and snowmobiling. Cliff and Marilyn later moved to Great Falls where they resided at the time of his death.
Cliff loved to play cards and always supported the Fairfield Eagles. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Cliff was known for his love of people and the twinkle in his eye when he teased others.
Cliff was preceded in death by his mother and father; brothers, Cal and Howard; and sisters, Mary and Dorothy.
He is survived by his son, David; daughter, Dianne (Ron) Larsen; 3 granddaughters; 5 great-grandchildren from his first marriage; and brother, Stan DeZort. He is also survived by his wife, Marilyn; step-children, Karrie (Roger) Lindvall, Wayne (Ranette) Rindal, Scott (Debbie) Rindal, Shellie Rindal-Haack; 9 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Cliff's teasing personality and sparkling eyes will be missed by his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Schnider Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fairfield, with burial to follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery.
Donations in Cliff's name may be made to Meals On Wheels, Peace Hospice, and the Great Falls Chapter for Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019