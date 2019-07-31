|
Clint S. Penwell
GREAT FALLS - Clint Scott Penwell, our beloved son, passed away on July 8, 2019, and is at home with Jesus, his Savior.
Clint suffered pain and disability for 11 years following his accident, along with a constant struggle with diabetes, which finally ended his life. All praise and glory to God, our Father for watching over him through the years.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
