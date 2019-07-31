Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
GREAT FALLS - Clint Scott Penwell, our beloved son, passed away on July 8, 2019, and is at home with Jesus, his Savior.

Clint suffered pain and disability for 11 years following his accident, along with a constant struggle with diabetes, which finally ended his life. All praise and glory to God, our Father for watching over him through the years.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 31, 2019
