Cody Michael Decker
Helena - With deepest sorrow, we announce that Cody Michael Decker, age 19, our beloved grandson, son and brother, passed away on February 21, 2019 in Helena, MT. He was born February 9, 2000 in Klamath Falls, Oregon. He graduated from Simms High School in May 2018 and was pursing a degree in Metal Fabrication at the University of Montana - Helena College.
Cody had a big, giving heart and witty personality. Those who knew him, loved him. He was always willing to help out a friend, and he was a friend to all who knew him. While in high school, Cody loved to be active, participating in wrestling, rugby, FFA and 4H Clubs. Cody was a bit of a dare devil, always willing to try something new, he enjoyed hunting, playing sports and games with his brothers and friends.
Cody will be missed everyday by his parents, Bob and Anna, his brothers, Hunter, Nicholas, Peyton and Parker, his great-grandmother, Ruth Boyle, his grandparents Mike and Cheryl York, and his loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and his many friends. Our lives will never be the same.
Viewing will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 27th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 845 Highway 89, Sun River, MT, with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at the church followed by a reception at the church. Burial is set for 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 28th at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Ft. Harrison. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Cody.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Feb. 26, 2019