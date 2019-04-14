|
Connie D. Lucero
Great Falls - Connie D. Lucero, 85, died of natural causes on April 6, 2019, at The Missouri River Center in Great Falls. At her request, no services are planned. Cremation will take place under the direction of Croxford's Funeral Home and Crematory, and Connie will rest at Hillcrest Lawn Mausoleum along with George, her beloved husband of over 50 years.
Connie was born on March 18, 1934, to Bill and Carrie Summers in Spearfish, South Dakota. After a divorce, her mother married Ernie Koestner in 1937, and the family moved to Missoula, Montana, in 1946. Connie attended school in Wyoming, Washington, and Montana, graduating from Clover Park High School in Tacoma, WA.
Connie married George L. Lucero on September 13, 1958, in Shelby, MT. They were devoted to each other until George's death in 2013.
Connie worked at various jobs during her lifetime, and her cheerful attitude and zany sense of humor won her many friends. She worked in Civil Service as a G3 at Fort Lewis, WA, as well as a secretary for Western Life Insurance Co. In addition, she worked for the old Deaconess Hospital, and for Albertson's as the popular "Demo Lady." Connie was very successful as an Avon representative. In fact, she became a President's Club member. Again her sparkling personality made her a perfect fit for this job.
When serious health problems caused George to move to the Missouri River Center, Connie eventually moved to Eagles Manor to be near to George. She spent many hours with him daily. She kept his spirits up, and if George had had his way, she would have moved lock, stock, and barrell into his room with him. She was his sunshine.
When George died in 2013, their son, Gary, invited her to live with him and his two children (her granddaughters, Jules and Alex.) She did, and the four of them forged a special bond during those years together. Connie adored them and the feeling was mutual. Gary recounts that they had a lot of good times and laughter together.
As granddaughter, Jules, a talented artist, moved on to college at UM, and Alex moved on with her special compassion for the elderly and children with special needs, Connie's health began to deteriorate, and she felt she needed the professional services of assisted care. She moved into the assisted living component of Eagles Manor and eventually, with more personal care required, she moved into The Missouri River Center where her beloved George spent his last years.
The more immediate members of her family who preceded her in death were her parents, her husband George, and a sister, Ann Mulkey.
Survivors include her son, Gary Lucero; her stepson, Larry Lucero; her daughter-in-law, Peggy Lucero; her stepdaughters Sherry Rust and Terry Swanson Blakemore; her sisters, Joan (Larry) Larson and Judy (Bob) Knoyles; and her brother, Ernie Koestner.
Connie had two granddaughters: Alex and Jules, and seven step grandchildren: Lori, Marlee, Beez ,Cliff, Lou, Mindy, and Ace.
She had many great grandchildren, too numerous to list, but all well-loved. Those who lived close to her and were able to interact with her life include Keaton and Morgan Sunchild and Taryn Lucero.
Our family feelings for this lively lady are best summed up by words and artwork from her sisters, her granddaughters Jules and Lori, her great granddaughter, Morgan Sunchild, and her great grandson Keaton Sunchild. Joan and Judy feel their sister will be remembered for her "zany sense of humor and love of her family." The blooming flower of wood on her room door made by great granddaughter Morgan Sunchild, the paintings in her room created by her granddaughter Jules Lucero, the handmade cards sent with love from granddaughter Lori and sister Joan-these all brought joy and life to Connie. And the extra special " painting of blue" by Jules was in the line of sight of her grandmother as she passed from this world.
And finally, in a Facebook post, great grandson, Keaton Sunchild referred to his great grandmother as upbeat, caring, and loving. He remembered that she would write notes of support, encouragement, and concern. She would worry about "what crazy thing" he was planning next ( like a surprise trip or a run for office), and he goes on to say,"...we will all miss her support and her unconditional love." And those of you who knew Connie may smile at the last words in his post, "I hope that the hair dye is plentiful wherever you are, Great-Grandma. We love you."
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019