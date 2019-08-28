|
Connie Marine Dawson
Great Falls - Connie Marine Dawson, 74, of Great Falls, passed away on August 18, 2019. A funeral liturgy will take place at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Saturday, August 31, at 2:00 p.m.
Connie was born on October 24, 1944, to Conrad and Gayle Dawson in Delphi, Indiana. She graduated from high school in Pompano Beach in 1962. She then joined the U.S. Navy in 1963, and she was honorably discharged in 1964.
Connie worked as a children's librarian for 20 years and as a loan processor for three years. She enjoyed reading, her love of God and spending time with her family. She was a very kind, caring and compassionate person.
Connie is survived by her son, Michael H. (Martine) Ramos-Vargas of Great Falls; brother, Ronald (Brenda) Dawson; grandchildren, Amanda S. Ramos-Vargas and Christopher A.C. Ramos-Vargas. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Alexander Ramos-Vargas; brothers, Conrad Dawson, Jr., Gaylon Paul Dawson; and sister, Pauline (Dawson) Caudle.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 28, 2019