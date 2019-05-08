Services
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
The Rose Room Chapel ~ Croxford Funeral Home
Resources
Great Falls - Connie Burgess Robinson, 49, of Great Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 29, 2019. Her Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 11th at 11:00 AM in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home.

Connie loved the outdoors, stock car racing, her Seattle Seahawks, anything moose, and quilting.

The Full Obituary is available online at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com, where condolences may be left to the family.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 8, 2019
