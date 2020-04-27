|
Connie Romanchuk
Great Falls - In the early morning hours of April 24, 2020, Connie Jo Romanchuk, 42, was called to Heaven.
She was the fifth of six children born to Jake and Alice Romanchuk. She was born on January 1, 1978, a birth date she was very proud to have, in Great Falls, MT. She spent her childhood and most of her life in Sand Coulee, MT. After her mother passed in 2011, Connie moved to Great Falls where she lived until our dear Lord called her home.
Connie was a Centerville High School graduate, graduating in 1997. In high school she enjoyed choir and was a member of the Pep Club. She was a member of the Girl Scouts through sixth grade, and served as a Girl Scout leader as an adult. After graduating high school, Connie attended Great Falls Vo-Tech where she studied early childhood development. She later earned her childcare certification and worked for Wee Disciples and Falls Jr. Academy. She then worked at N.E.W. before finding her most loved job as a clerk at Walmart, where she worked for the last twelve years. She loved seeing folks every day, and some customers would look for her smiling face every time they went there.
She had a great work ethic and was very proud to be a part of the Walmart family. Connie was a member of Holy Trinity Parish in Centerville, until she became a member of Holy Spirit Parish when she moved to Great Falls. Connie was an incredibly good person with many admirable qualities. She was kind, warm, loving, generous, compassionate, patient, always cheerful, and the list could fill the page. Connie was quick to forgive and forgave with her whole heart. While she was quite a bit younger than most of her siblings, she was a leader with her strong heart, holding us up through many challenges. Above all else, Connie loved family. She remembered every birthday, anniversary, and other special occasion for every member of her family, from grandparents to the youngest of the nieces and nephews. She loved her friends, and being a totally likeable gal, she earned herself at least a hundred of them.
In 2008, Connie met the love of her life, Christopher McWilliams. Connie and Chris were a true love story, one without rings or ceremonies—just pure and simple love! He called her Honey, and sometimes Sweetheart, and it would light up her face every time. Chris was the true answer to Connie's dreams. She loved her pets—puppy, Trixie, and cat, Lily. They will miss her at least as much as anybody.
She loved music, and was not shy about joining the fun on the dance floor. She was just a hoot while dancing and could move like no other. She and her shimmy would often times own the dance floor. Connie was that person who would sit in her car on a very regular basis until a specific song ended. She was always happy to be a part of something no matter what it was, and she put her whole heart into it. Connie loved the color pink! She loved to collect things, especially Precious Moments figurines. She enjoyed the mountains and spent all her childhood summers, and many weekends beyond, at Holter Lake. She enjoyed camping and fishing. Fishing was Connie and Chris's favorite way to spend quality time. Connie truly enjoyed bowling. She was faithful to her bowling league, scoring perfect attendance every year. She was the captain and very proud of her team, which consisted of friends and family. Food and sleep were also on the list of Connie's favorite things. She often took some pretty good razzing for both, and she was always a loving and kind recipient. It was darn hard to make Connie Jo angry, if not impossible. She naturally carried a calm and peaceful presence that most people would envy.
Connie is survived by her Honey, Chris McWilliams; brothers, Greg (Marla) Romanchuk and Brad (Colleen) Romanchuk, both of Great Falls; sister, Cindy (Eddie) Ingman and brother, Kevin (Kim) Romanchuk, both of Sand Coulee; and sister Jackie (Jamie) Clough of Great Falls. Connie also loved Chris's children, Carik and Francheska McWilliams, and considered them her step-children. She has many cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends that all love her very dearly. Connie was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; many aunts and uncles; some cousins; and her 14-year old nephew, Jacob Romanchuk.
Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service for Connie will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Centerville Booster Club (693 Stockett Rd, Sand Coulee, MT, 59472) would be appreciated.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020