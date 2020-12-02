Constance "Connie" Laabs



Our mom is back in the arms of the love of her life, our dad, and they are dancing. They are together forever now. Constance "Connie" Snippen Laabs died peacefully in her home on November 26, 2020 in Spokane, WA, and is now in Heaven reunited with her husband and son.



Connie was born on June 4, 1931 to Harold and Stella Snippen in Great Falls where she lived for 83 years. She met our Dad, Jack, at a dance at the Heisey, when she was 15 years old. She graduated from Great Falls High School in June, 1949 and they were married in August. They had four children, Mike,Pat, MaryKaye and Bob.



She was a housewife and mother. She was definitely the matriarch of our family and keeping us four kids in line was a full time job! Her faith and Church were very important to her. She loved numbers, so when she had a job outside the home she was a bookkeeper. She also spent much of her time volunteering. She was a member of the HSA at St. Peter and Paul School, the Altar Society at Holy Family Catholic Church and St. Barbara's circle at both Holy Family and St. Peter and Paul Parishes. She was the first Treasurer at St. Peter and Paul Parish as well as the Treasurer for the College Guild and Meadowlark Ladies Golf. She volunteered at Great Falls Central High School, Holy Spirit Catholic Church, and at Mountain View Elementary school with Reading and Math. She volunteered at the Red Cross for 13 years, volunteered at Parish Gibson Square, both Columbus and Deaconess Hospitals and the YWCA. She was a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts.



Connie was an avid tennis player for many years. As a couple they loved to dance whenever they had the chance. They hosted many parties with their wide circle of friends. They loved to travel and took many nice trips that were either work related, with a group of their friends, or with us kids. They took us to the lake for a week most summers, even though I'm sure that was NOT her idea of a vacation! They started playing golf, bridge, and snow skiing later in life. After our Dad's death, she continued doing those things and staying active even though her heart was broken and her partner was gone. She also kept herself busy watching her grandchildren play sports. She was an avid reader and had a mind for crossword puzzles. Our mom had a great sense of humor and loved to tell jokes. We will miss that great smile of hers!



She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Jack who died from cancer in 1986, her eldest son Mike who died in a climbing accident in 2000 and her brother Hal. She is survived by her son Pat(Tracie), daughter MaryKaye(Tom), son Bob(Mary), sister Beverlee, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.



We would like to thank Hospice of Spokane who gently and lovingly took care of our mom during the last few months of her life. Because of their continual help and support we were able to keep her at home. We also want to share a heartfelt thank you and so much gratitude to Mary Laabs for all the extra care and love she gave to her mother-in-law these last six years while living at Holman Gardens in Spokane.



Arrangements were made by Spokane Cremation. A Funeral Mass will be held on June 4, 2020 at 11:00 am, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 201 44th St S, Great Falls, MT 59405. Connie didn't feel pretty in black so please feel free to wear other bright colors. In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice of Spokane, 121 S Arthur St., Spokane, WA 99202









