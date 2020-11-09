Constance "Connie" Meeks
Great Falls - Our Mom, Constance "Connie" Christena Kenney Meeks of Great Falls, Montana died as a result of a sudden illness on November 3, 2020. She was 79 years old.
Connie was born July 6, 1941, in Exeter, NH to Charles "Charlie" Harold and Florence "Flo" Isabelle MacDonnell Kenney, growing up in South Berwick, Maine. At the time of her death, Connie was surrounded with love by her people, both in person with her local children and grandchildren, the rest of her children, grandchildren, brothers, sister-in law, nieces and nephew kept vigil via the blessing of video chat. Tears were shed, funny stories told, and much laughter ensued as Connie left her body, knowing she was beloved.
Connie's parents Charlie and Flo were Irish/Scots immigrants from Nova Scotia, Canada, eventually settling and raising their family in South Berwick, Maine. Connie leaves her bothers, Malcom Kenney of South Berwick, ME, and Michael Kenney of Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Judith Rosencrantz of NH, Charles Kenney of Florida, and Donnell Kenney of South Berwick, ME. Thomas Patrick Meeks Sr. her loving husband of 54 years, preceded her in death July 1, 2014.
Connie attended St. Michael's Grammar School and graduated from St. Joseph's Academy class of 1959, in South Berwick, ME. During her teen years she was tagged in her high school yearbook as the one with the most "devilish eyes, first to pull a prank, and the most fun." She was known to love dance parties and dancing along with her friends to American Bandstand. Connie was the captain of the cheer squad, in the pep club, and many other clubs and activities, including Sodality, a club devoted to the Virgin Mary. She had many close friends growing up, including her lifelong bestie, Patty Fogarty of South Berwick, ME.
In 1959, she met the love of her life whom she would marry, and have six children, Thomas "Tom" Patrick Meeks Sr. of Browning, Montana. Tom was a handsome young sailor, on leave visiting his sister, Zelda Kenney in South Berwick, ME. They met, and that was that. Tom and Connie married in 1960, and Connie began the nomadic life of a military wife. Their family grew quickly. As a young mother, Connie had to move away from her family and support system, and times weren't always easy. She was on her own many days and nights as Tom completed his military service, then went on to support his family as a long-haul trucker, eventually staying closer to home as a funeral director. There were many trials and joys along the way. Connie kept it together, making a home in each place we lived. In Connie's eyes, everything was always "wondaful."
Connie was known for her fabulous cooking and feeding everyone within line of sight. Many a stray kid in the neighborhood sat at her table. She outdid herself at family gatherings. Dinner at her table holds many a special memory for her children. She was always a phone call away for cooking advice.
She was a devout Roman Catholic and a member of Our Lady of Lourdes parish in Great Falls, MT. She shared her faith with her children. Her faith guided and comforted her as she crossed over. She had a personal connection with Mary.
Connie was infamous for being designated the world's "Worst Driver." Her particular specialty was driving down one-way streets the wrong way. It was truly frightening to be in the car when she was driving.
Connie leaves us with memories of laughter, so many funny stories. Most of all she loved us all unconditionally.
Mom, you now lay your head down with Dad resting in peace. May perpetual light shine upon you, knowing you are beloved.
Connie leaves six children, Theresa (John) Maria McSherry, Christena (Mike) Anita Cobb, Thomas (Julie) Patrick Meeks Jr., Maureene (Mike) Gaye Sanger, Michael (Linda) Charles Meeks, and Jonathan Jay Meeks; 16 grandchildren, Seth and Isaac (Theresa), Lyle and Margaret (Tena), Cole and Julia (Tom Jr.), Sarah, Russell, Kate and Emily (Maureene), Haley, Jenna, Dalton, McKenna, (Jay); 16 great-grandchildren; siblings, many nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and many other extended chosen family.
