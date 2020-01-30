|
|
Corinne Edith (Lee) Carter
Biloxi - Corinne Edith (Lee) Carter, 90, a loving and cherished mother, grandmother and great-grandmother died peacefully Tuesday, 28 January 2020, at her home in Biloxi, Mississippi.
She was born 7 May 1929 in Great Falls, MT, to Earl L. Lee Sr. and Mabel (Walsh) Lee, the third of five children. She grew up in Great Falls where she married William W. Carter on 2 February 1947.
Survivors include her sister Betty O'Connell of Great Falls, MT; three sons, William L. Carter of Enterprise, AL, Eric Carter (Susan) of Covington, LA, and David Carter (Erica) of Pass Christian, MS; and one daughter, Diane Hayes of Biloxi, MS.
She had eight grandchildren William J. Carter and JoAnna (Carter) Lee of New Orleans, LA; Claire, Emily and Sandra Carter of Pass Christian, MS; Elizabeth and Mary Carter of Covington, LA; and Roger N. Hayes of Biloxi, MS.
She had three great-grandsons Lukas and Finn Carter-Kiel both of New Orleans, LA, and Elijah Hayes of Biloxi, MS; and two great-granddaughters, Scarlett Lee of New Orleans, LA, and Gracie Beth Hayes of Biloxi, MS.
Corinne was preceded in death by her husband, parents, an infant daughter, Sandra, her sister Alice Loomis of Davis, CA; two brothers, Earl L. "Bud" Lee Jr. and Ronald E. Lee both of Great Falls, MT; her son-in-law, Roger L. Hayes of Biloxi, MS; and her daughter-in-law, Charmaine Carter of Enterprise, AL.
She spent many years traveling internationally with her military husband while supporting her family and serving their local communities. They lived for six years in France and Spain. She received a certificate as a "Gray Lady" while doing voluntary hospital work in France, was a Cub Scout Den Leader many times over and supported Boy and Girl Scouts wherever they were. She spent many years working in the Bombay and Hallmark Card shops in Edgewater Mall and was there during Hurricane Camille.
After her husband passed away 16 July 1976 in Biloxi, MS, she became a member of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution and developed artistic talents that had been put on hold while raising a family. She was a longstanding volunteer at the Walter Anderson Museum in Ocean Springs and a member, serving in multiple officer positions, of the Singing River, Ocean Springs and Gulf Coast art associations. Her artwork was frequently displayed at the Gulf Island Visitors Center and the Gulfport Library where several of her works were lost during Hurricane Katrina.
Corinne was a devoted supporter of the Special Olympics. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Special Olympics Mississippi (SOMS) or to organizations of the donor's choice.
Memorial services will be held on Monday, 3 February 2020, at 10:00 am at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi, where friends may visit one hour prior.
Interment will follow at the Veteran's Administration Cemetery in Biloxi at 11:00 am.
Memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020