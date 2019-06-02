|
Corinne J. "Connie" Cawley
Great Falls - Corinne J. "Connie" Cawley age 94, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at a local care facility of natural causes. O'Connor Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Private services are planned at a later date. Interment will take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with her husband, Walter James Cawley, who preceded her in death.
Corinne was born in Big Sandy, Montana, on June 25, 1924. She graduated from St. Mary's Institute, the parish school at St. Ann's Cathedral.
Throughout her life, she was employed in various clerical and sales positions. The highpoint of her work career was as a civilian employee in the Personnel and Administrative Services Department with the Air Transportation Command, East Base, Great Falls, during the Second World War. She worked there from her date of graduation from high school until October 1, 1945. Five days later she was married to Walter James Cawley on October 6, 1945, at St. Ann's. Connie was also employed as a secretary at the College of Great Falls in the Sociology Department and later worked in sales at Payless ShoeSource from which she retired.
Connie was a caring and devoted wife and mother and homemaker. While she didn't like to bake, her children thought her chocolate chip cookies and peanut butter cookies were the best! She was an active and faithful parishioner at Holy Spirit Parish. In a basket next to her chair could be found her daily devotions booklets, her prayer cards and Bible and on the coffee table by her side was her rosary with its well worn beads.
She was a caring and generous friend, always ready to lend a hand whenever it was needed. Connie did the daily crossword puzzles in the paper with the help of her long time friend Coleta from across the alley and had puzzle books ready at hand when she had finished the ones from the Tribune. She and her friends from the neighborhood tried their hands at bowling and at ceramics classes for brief periods of time but family life and other needs and activities gradually moved to the fore.
Surviving are her sons Rev. William M. of Great Falls and W. James of Austin, Texas; two daughters Judith M. Nelson of Great Falls and Julie A. Staudinger of Billings; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Memorials are suggested to Stites Memorial Residence (Diocese of Great Falls - Billings, P.O. Box 1399, Great Falls MT 59403), Connie's former residence, or to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 201 44th St. So., Great Falls MT 59405.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 2, 2019