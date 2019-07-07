Services
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Dutton Cemetery
Cory D. Fuhringer Obituary
Cory D. Fuhringer

Great Falls - Cory David Fuhringer, 42, of Great Falls, MT passed away on June 30, 2019. He was born on March 26th, 1977, to Dave Meier and Jonna Woods in Conrad, MT. Cory was later adopted by Don Fuhringer.

In the last few years of his life, he met his soul mate in Krista Fallon Fuhringer. Krista and her family became Cory's family and gave their unconditional love and support until his passing. May he rest with no pain, no anger and no regrets.

Cory is survived by his son Gavin Fuhringer of Great Falls: brother Jeremy (Kelly Utterback) Fuhringer of Great Falls; sisters Miche' Jarvey and Amber Fuhringer both of Great Falls; his biological father Dave Meier; former spouse Krista Fuhringer and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his mom and dad; grandparents Betty and Rudy Fuhringer.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 9th, 2019, at 2:00 pm at the Dutton Cemetery. There will be a public visitation from 1:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Schnider Funeral Home.

For more about Jeremy's life and to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 7, 2019
