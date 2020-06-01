Crystal Lynn Young Running Crane
Crystal Lynn Young Running Crane

Crystal Lynn Young Running Crane, 39, passed away May 28 at Blackfeet Comm. Hospital. A wake will begin at the family home on Birch Creek on Tuesday with Rosary at 7 pm. Mass will be celebrated at 2pm Wednesday at St. Anne's Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the St. Anne's Catholic Cemetery in Heart Butte.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
