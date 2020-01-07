|
|
Curtis A. Ammondson
Great Falls - Curtis Ammondson, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away peacefully on January 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He will be remembered for his kindness, honesty, good humor, wit, generosity, intelligence, compassion, and a legacy of community service.
Curtis was born in Fairfield, Montana and came to Great Falls after marrying his high school sweetheart Betty in 1951. He began his career as a controller and office manager for several large corporations, and was later staff accountant with Lanouette & Hamilton CPAs, becoming a partner in Lanouette, Hamilton and Ammondson in 1967. That firm merged with Misfelt & Garnett in 1980 to become Hamilton, Misfelt, and Co.
He was the first Mayor of Great Falls under the commission-manager form of Government. He was very active in the community and held numerous offices for professional and service groups. He was a director of the International Group of Accounting Firms, Director of the Trust Corporation of Montana, member of the College of Great Falls President's Council, Director, and Treasurer of the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, member of the Military Affairs Executive Committee, member of the Committee of the Eighties, President of the Great Falls Lion's Club, Treasurer, and Council Member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, President of the Great Falls Chapter of CPA's, Director of the Montana Society of CPA's, Director of the Great Fall's Credit Bureau, Chairman of the Downtown Business Council, and Outside Director of the Davidson Trust Company.
Curtis is survived by his devoted wife of 69 years, Betty; loving children, Deb, Pam and Rhonda; grandchildren, Todd, Ross and Peter; brothers, Lester and Ralph Ammondson; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He enjoyed raising his family, traveling, waterskiing, surfing, scuba diving, dancing, carpentry, landscaping, photography and spending time with family and friends at the family cabin at Flathead Lake. His wit, good humor and compassion brightened the world around him, and he will remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.
The family welcomes all friends and family to join them for the funeral service and reception at Faith Lutheran Church at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Benefis Peace Hospice or Faith Lutheran Church.
