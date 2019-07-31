|
|
Cydnee Jeanne Otness
Fairfield - Cydnee Jeanne Otness, 21, of Fairfield left us far too soon due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident on July 27, 2019.
Cyd was born August 29, 1997, in Great Falls, Montana to Brent and Carrie Otness. She started life as a beautiful little girl with a head full of gorgeous red curls, and grew into a beautiful woman who loved to turn those curls fun colors. She was always sweet and always smiling, Cyd had a smile that could light up the room. She loved everyone and everyone loved her. Children where always her favorite and she could be found holding, playing with or helping them. She loved to be surrounded by her cousins. Her love also extended to animals and she also could be found dog sitting for others.
Since graduating from Fairfield High School in 2016, Cydnee had spent her time working in the coffee shop with her mom or working at the school helping with the special education kids. Lexi and Boyd were her favorite joys. She had recently left both of these jobs to work for the US Postal Service and was so excited by the possibilities for her future. We will never stop missing or loving her.
She leaves behind her parents, Brent and Carrie Otness along with her siblings Ty (Michaela) Otness, Rylee and Cayden, all of Fairfield. Grandpa Lyle "Hoot" Otness of Choteau, Grandma Linda Jo Hatch of Fairfield along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She is preceded in death by her Grandpa Cal Hatch, Grandma Jeannie Otness, and Uncle Gordon Booth.
In honor of Cydnee's love of football, the funeral will be held Saturday August 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. on the Fairfield Football Field. A luncheon will follow at the Fairfield LDS church. With a family burial service later at the Choteau Cemetery. To celebrate her life come wearing your FHS/MSU/ favorite football team apparel. Let's celebrate Cyd as she lived, full of color.
Condolences may be left on-line at www.gorderjensenfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 31, 2019