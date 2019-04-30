|
|
Cynthia Tibbetts
Havre - The family, with great sorrow, regrets to announce the death of Cynthia (Cindy) Ann Tibbetts on March 30, 2019, at the age of 64, in Calgary, Alberta, where she had lived for 20 years.
Cindy was born in Havre, Montana, to Howard L. Tibbetts and Alvera V. (Philippi) Wickstrom, April 19, 1954, the eldest of four children. Cindy attended Havre schools and Northern Montana College, graduating Nursing College with a nursing degree. With a desire to teach, she pursued her master's degree at Montana State University. She then went on to receive her doctorate in adult education so that she was able to pass along the knowledge and compassion she had in her nursing career.
Cindy met Terry Ceynar in high school and they later married and from this union was born Edelene, her only child. They later divorced and Cindy married Robert (Bob) Martin in Havre and was married until his death in 1998. She then moved to Calgary, Alberta, and married John Fraser, where she taught Nursing at Athabasca University, South Campus, the fulfillment of a life-long passion.
John and Cindy created a wonderful life together in Calgary with many friends and much laughter and love. John's family welcomed Cindy's into their own immediately. Cindy and John were fun and loving grandparents to Edelene and Creig's twin sons, Wesley and Davis. "Those boys" were a great part of their shared happiness and provided (and will still provide) lots of good humor to all. The boys will be lucky to have "Grandpa John" in their lives.
Cindy enjoyed life and she possessed an infectious smile and laugh. She loved getting together with family and friends and the family and friends loved getting together with her. She was beautiful, brilliant, hilarious and feisty. She will be missed greatly.
She was preceded in death by her father, Howard Tibbetts and youngest brother, Charles Tibbetts.
She is survived by her husband John Fraser of Calgary; daughter Edelene Ohman (Creig) and grandsons Wesley and Davis of Boise, ID; her mother Alvera Wickstrom of Havre; her sister, Debra Thompson (Jim) of Katy, TX; and her brother John (Kristine Christensen) of Havre, MT; nephews Kevin, Eric Tibbetts (Andrew) and niece Rosalind Chedotal (Jay) of Katy, TX.
A celebration of life will be held in Calgary, May 31, 2019, at 2PM McInnis & Holloway Funeral Home and a graveside burial service in Havre, MT, on July 27, 2019, at 2PM at Highland Cemetery, coordinated by Holland and Bonine. The family welcomes anyone who would like to share their memories of Cindy at either event to recognize her wonderful life.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to either of the following (each provide exceptional loving care to their patients and will honor her memory):
Tom Baker Cancer Centre with the designation: Enhance patient care at Alberta centres; or
St. Luke's Health Foundation, Boise, ID with the designation: Children's Hospital.
Both can be found on-line or donations facilitated by family members.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 30, 2019