Cyrilla T. (Bury) Parr
Puyallup, WA - Cyrilla T. (Bury) Parr, age 101 and 8 months, passed away on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 2020, having had a long, full and busy life.
There will be no service and cremation has taken place. Since leaving Great Falls, Montana in 2011, Cyrilla lived with daughter, Sheila Dawn Parr, in Auburn, Washington, for two years. Cyrilla's health required additional care and she became a resident of Brookdale Senior Living (Memory Care Facility) in Puyallup, Washington. The past year, due to declining Health, Franciscan Hospice Care had been included in her care. Cyrilla was born in June 1918, in Browerville, Minnesota to parents, Josephine and Anthony Bury. Her Father primarily worked as a telegrapher and ticket agent for various railroad stations in North Dakota and Montana. The parents, Cyrilla, and her nine other siblings moved many times finally settling in Great Falls, Montana where Cyrilla worked in the old Deaconess Hospital for a time. She married Richard Parr in 1939 and they lived in Great Falls where she gave birth to a daughter Cyrilla Bea and a son, Kells Richard.
They later moved and owned several small businesses in the outlying towns of Denton, MT, where daughter Sheila Dawn was born, and Windham, MT. In 1959 they sold the last business and returned to reside in Great Falls permanently.
Throughout the years, Cyrilla kept busy being a wife, mother, a custodian for a local business, caregiver for her mother and a volunteer for numerous charities. She, Richard and the children, as they grew up, hunted, fished and liked to travel within Montana and neighboring states. She liked to embroidery and assisted with making quilts for several charitable groups. Cyrilla and Richard enjoyed visiting and socializing with everyone and especially volunteering at the Tourist Visitor Center for Great Falls.
Cyrilla was preceded in death by husband, Richard Parr, in 2008; and son, Kells R. Parr (30 years retired Navy), in 2018. She had outlived all her other sibling. Survivors include daughter, Cyrilla "Bea" Komar of Spokane, WA and Sheila Dawn Parr, Auburn, WA; two grandchildren, Paula (Komar) LaBrash and Scott Komar; as well as two great grandchildren, Chloe and Blake LaBrash.
Special thanks to Brookdale Senior Living and Franciscan Hospice during Cyrilla's most "senior years".
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020