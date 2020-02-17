|
Dail Lee Hardinger
Great Falls - Dail Lee Hardinger, 75, of Great Falls, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, February 15, 2020 of natural causes. Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home.
Dail was born on October 23, 1944 in Belt, MT to parents Harold and Hazel (Smith) Hardinger. Following graduation at Belt High School in 1963, Dail enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he proudly served from Jan. 1965- Nov. 1991. During his tour, Dail served during the Vietnam War from 1965-1975. In 1991 he transitioned to the U.S. Navy Reserves where he remained in Active Duty until 2005.
Prior to joining the Navy, Dail ranched with his grandparents, LeRoy and Audrey Smith, just outside of Belt. During his 16yrs of service with the Reserves, Dail worked for the Ponderosa Inn. He also worked for the City of Great Falls for 18yrs, and then for Pasta Montana for an additional 10yrs before he finally retired.
Dail had been married several times, first to Libby Visocan, who he later divorced. Then he married Judy Klinke, which also ended in divorce. Dail then married Deanna Rock with whom he remained happily married until his untimely passing.
He is survived in passing by his wife, Deanna Hardinger; brother, Danny (Nadine) Hardinger of Belt, MT; sisters, Doris (Ron) Pressley of Flat Rock, NC, Dina (Robert) Roumiquiere of Kelseyville, CA, Dotty Corkery Hardinger of Santa Rosa, CA, Donna Courtney of Vancouver, WA; and his faithful dog, Cooter, who he will miss most of all.
Dail was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, and by his sheltie dogs, Cooter Sr., Dominick, and by many of his close friends who he spoke of often.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020