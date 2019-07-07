Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel
Dale E. Raunig


1933 - 2019
Dale E. Raunig Obituary
Dale E. Raunig

Great Falls - Dale Eugene Raunig, 86, of Great Falls, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

A memorial service will be Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel. Schnider Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

He married Mary Ann Steyaert on 1953 and later he married Louanne Louma on 2002.

Dale was born on April 7, 1933, in Great Falls to Fred and Clara (Ford) Raunig. He graduated from Centerville High School in 1951. He joined the Army and was stationed in Japan for two years. After he was honorably discharged he went to work for US-West and Mountain Bell as a project engineer. He retired after 37 years of service in 1991.

He was very civic minded and actively involved with youth sports, city council, the Elks Club, Jaycees, the Masons, and Scottish Rite throughout his life. He enjoyed his cabin on Swan Lake fishing, boating, and spending time with his family and friends.

Dale is survived by his wife, Louanne; daughter, Deborah Raunig of Missoula; sons, Tom (Katie) of Great Falls, Dennis of Idaho Falls, ID, and Mike (Demaris) of Missoula; stepchildren, Sharie (Herb) VanCleve of Tracy and Sandi (Tom) Filipowicz of Great Falls; sisters, Jean (Bob) Kuhn of Wyoming, MI, Joann Foley of Spokane, WA, Sharon (Jim) Lencioni of Shoreline, WA, Connie (Gerald) Wearley of Augusta, and Patty (Richard) Williams of Trout Creek; brothers, Fred (Juanita) of Missoula and Richard (Marvene) of Lolo; four grandchildren, Mary (Justin) Christ of Vancouver, WA, Tess Raunig of Portland, OR, Brooke Raunig of San Diego, CA, and Lee Raunig of Missoula; and step-grandchildren, Christopher and Anna Filipowicz of Great Falls.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Mary Ann Raunig.

Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 7, 2019
