Dale Richard Pugh
GREAT FALLS - Dale R. Pugh, 81, of Great Falls peacefully passed away May 15, 2019 at Peace Hospice with his loving wife and eldest son by his side following a lengthy illness of Alzheimer's.
A memorial service will be held Friday, May 31st at 2:00 pm at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel, 1410 13th Street South, Great Falls, Montana. A private family burial of ashes will precede the service at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Schnider Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
A lifelong resident of Montana, Dale was born in Lewistown on August 8, 1937 to Charles and Pearl Pew, the youngest of three children. He later changed the spelling of his name. Dale worked his entire life. Having lost his father at age 6, he was the consummate entrepreneur. He helped support his mother, disabled brother and sister and began his working life shining shoes in a small Lewistown shop. Determined to make a future for himself and his family, Dale graduated from St. Leo's High School in Lewistown and went on to earn a Bachelor of Economics degree from Carroll College in Helena. He continued his education at the University of Notre Dame after receiving an academic scholarship and Academic/Research Fellowship. He graduated from Notre Dame in 1963 with a Master's Degree in Economics. Despite tempting employment offers throughout the Midwest, US and Canada, Dale returned to Montana after graduation. Friends often remarked, "You can get Dale out of Lewistown but not Lewistown out of Dale."
Following graduation, Dale taught at Carroll College, was Financial Director for the College of Great Falls, Sr. Vice President for IFG Leasing, Public Finance Agent for Dain Bosworth, started a Leasing Dept. at Cogswell Insurance, and in 1990, became the co-owner/President of Bern & Pugh, Inc.
Dale retired in 2001 to pursue his love for adventure and riding motorcycles. Accompanied by his wife, Jeanne, the two rode thousands of miles in Canada and the Western United States. They rode to Alaska, Bella Coola, British Columbia, Tofino, BC, Queen Charlotte Islands and the Capital City of the Northwest Territories, Yellow Knife, Canada. In addition to their time on a motorcycle, Dale and Jeanne also took several overseas trips with the ski club to Switzerland, France, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as to Spain and Mexico with good friends.
Dale was an avid skier. A 35-year member of the Great Falls Ski Patrol, Dale received many service awards including the very prestigious honor of a National Ski Patrol Number - Number 6316. He served on the Patrol Executive Board for several years and was instrumental in bringing the Banff Mountaineering Films to Great Falls as an annual fundraiser, serving as the organizer for over 25 years.
Friends were very important to Dale and he counted ski patrol members among his numerous life-long friendships. He loved skiing at Showdown, staying at his cabin in Neihart, a place he enjoyed with his children for many years. He also made several out of state ski trips with the Ski Bums.
A contributing member in his community, Dale was President of the Great Falls Lions Club, Round Lot Investment Club, and The Sons of Pioneers. He served on the Carroll College Board of Directors for 19 years, and was a dedicated volunteer, board member, committee member and financial supporter for all organizations he was associated with over the years, especially education and youth groups.
In addition to family priorities and civic involvements, Dale was an avid hunter, reader of military history and mountaineering expeditions. In 1995, he climbed Mount Rainier with his son, Randy.
In 1958, Dale married Rose Schuetz and they had four children: Randy, Tina, Jeff, and Shannon. They divorced in 1978. In 1991, Dale married Jeanne Jacques Kelley, his partner and best friend for 28 years.
His children were his pride and joy and he loved them dearly. He supported and encouraged them in their educational, career and avocations and was extremely proud that each of them received graduate degrees. He often remarked that their success was his greatest achievement.
Dale was one of a kind with a mellow personality, wry sense of humor, and keen wit. He will be remembered as a good father, loyal friend and respected by many. His stepson, Tom, said he was "awesome".
In addition to his wife, Jeanne, he is survived by his four children and their spouses: Randy (Sarah) Pugh of Helena, Tina Pugh of Boston, MA, Jeff (Mollie) Pugh of Bozeman, and Shannon (Jeff) Kettering of Turlock, CA; three grandchildren, Jake and Emma Kettering of Turlock, CA and Dinara Pugh of Bozeman; stepchildren, Nick (Janet) Kelley of Great Falls, Tony (Pam) Kelley of Sandy, UT, Tom Kelley of Great Falls; 5 step-granddaughters; and 5 step great-grandchildren.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles; sister, Shirley Kelly; and nephews, Ken and Pat Kelly.
A special thank you to, Vanessa Spiewak, who dependably helped Jeanne to care for Dale, along with Hospice Home Care, and the compassionate, professional and volunteer staff at Montana Peace Hospice.
Memorials in Dale's name may be made to the Great Falls Ski Patrol, Carroll College, a youth group or an organization of your choice.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 26, 2019