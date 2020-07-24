1/1
Dallas Abegglen
2009 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dallas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dallas Abegglen

Garneill - Dallas EuGene Abegglen, 11, of Garneill, MT passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 due to an accident on the ranch.

Dallas was born, February 23, 2009 in Lewistown, MT to Brandon and Theresa (Lemmon) Abegglen. Dallas attended school in Judith Gap and participated in 4-H.

Dallas loved the sport of football. He was a die-hard Denver Broncos fan. He loved being outside with his cows, his dog Sammy, and riding his four-wheeler. Dallas had a smile that could light up the world. He could start giggling and get you to giggle with him and not even remember what it was about. He really only had an outside voice; school is going to be a lot quieter.

Dallas had a sensitive and kind heart and was very close with his brother, Preston.

Dallas is preceded in death by his grandpa, Steve Lemmon. He is survived by his parents, Brandon and Theresa Abegglen; brother, Preston; grandparents, Patti Lemmon and Kim and Sherry Abegglen.

A Memorial Service for Dallas will be held at Blade Park in Judith Gap on Sunday, July 26th, 2:00 p.m. (social distancing will apply). Memorials in honor of Dallas can be made to the Judith Gap Ambulance, P.O. Box 2, Judith Gap, MT 59453.

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Please share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Blade Park in Judith Gap
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Creel Funeral Home - Lewistown
601 W. Main St.
Lewistown, MT 59457
(406) 538-8755
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Creel Funeral Home - Lewistown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved