Dalton James Derby
Dalton James Derby

Great Falls - A Celebration of Life for Dalton Derby is being held at New City Church this Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Everyone is welcome to attend and bring honor to this young man's life.

Dalton James Derby, also known as Dalt, Son, Boubie, Dalty, Daddy, Dolphin, Uncle, Babe and last but not least, Winston. He was born at a whopping 7 lbs 5oz., born Sept 30, 1998 at Sonoma Valley Hospital, to Vanessa and Chris Derby.

At 6 years old we moved from Sonoma, CA to Great Falls, MT where he spent most of his days Chillin out, Relaxing, Acting all cool, playing some baseball outside of the school when he met a couple of kids from the neighborhood and started his life. He met the love of his life Leah Romero. I've never seen two young people more in love than them. Soon after they blessed the world with two beautiful babies Amora and Kason Derby. Dalton Graduated High school in June of 2016. We were so proud and so was he! Soon after he started his career at Ashley which he loved.

Dalton was employed at Ashley Home Store here in Great Falls MT, where he thrived as a product specialist. He was so proud and blessed to be a part of the Ashley Family. He was surrounded by people that loved, mentored, and supported him on a daily basis which allowed him to become salesman and person he was. Even after death Dalton's Ashley Family has poured their love and support onto us and really have shown how much they loved and appreciated him. Thank you to everyone who has reached out. Dalton is a one in a lifetime person who loved everyone and enjoyed life to the fullest. He will be dearly missed and there will never be another Dalton.

Dalton loved to be outside and play sports he never had a dull moment as long as he had his family and friends, he was content with life. He loved listening to music, and it ranged from Tom Petty, Grateful Dead, Sublime all the way to Afroman and Kevin Gates.

We love and miss you so much Dalton life will never be the same without your bright smile and energy.

He leaves behind the love of his life and best friend, Leah Romero,

His daughter: Amora Pearl Derby

His Son: Kason Christopher Derby

His Parents: Chris and Vanessa Derby

His Sisters: Megan Thompson and Jacy Sponseller

His grandmothers: Marcia Derby and Martha Gonzi

His Neice: Makena Rose Barber

His Nephews: Xander and Liam Barber

And so many more friends and family to be left behind.

He is proceeded in death by his grandfathers: Benjamin Bailon and Joe Derby

You are our sunshine, our only sunshine you make us happy when skies are gray you'll never know dear how much we love you. Rest easy bub.

Condolences to the family may be shared online at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
August 14, 2020
Vannessa and Chris. I was so sorry to hear about your son Dalton. Such a terrible loss. I know your hurting so bad right now. Please...if I can do anything..let me know. RIP Dalton. You guys take care. Live and friends. Pattie
Pattie Smith
Friend
